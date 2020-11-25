A women’s soccer player could make history in SEC football game against Missouri

Vanderbilt women’s soccer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller may make Power 5 history on Saturday with the football team. Screen grab courtesy of vucommodores.com

A Vanderbilt soccer player has a chance to make Power 5 history on Saturday. Thanks to COVID-19 protocols keeping specialists in quarantine, the starting goalkeeper for the women’s soccer team, Sarah Fuller, practiced with the 0-7 football team on Tuesday, The Vanderbilt Hustler reported.

“Multiple sources told The Hustler that Fuller was wearing full pads and a uniform but did not take any kicks,” the Hustler said. “Instead, she went through walk-throughs with coaches and at least one specialist on the sidelines, multiple sources say. It remains unclear whether she will play in the Commodores’ upcoming matchup at Missouri on Nov. 28, or play at all this season.”

On Wednesday during the SEC coaches teleconference, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason confirmed that Fuller is an “option” to kick when the team faces Missouri on Saturday.

“She’s got a strong leg. We’ll see what that yields,” Mason said. “...Sarah’s an option. She seems to be a pretty good option, so we’ll figure out what that looks like on Saturday.”

#Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason says Commodores soccer player Sarah Fuller practiced with the team this week as a kicker. "So we'll see. She's an option. We're keeping all of our options open right now." Says there's a chance Fuller could kick for Vandy on Saturday. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 25, 2020

While Fuller taking the field would be huge for the Power 5 conference, she would not be the first woman to make college football history. In 2017, Becca Longo signed a letter of intent to play football at Division II Adams State in Colorado, CBS reported. However, Longo never attempted an in-game kick after getting injured during the 2018 season, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Right now, we’re just looking at all options,” Mason said on ESPN 102.5 The Game. “For us, talking to Sarah, she’s a champ, and no pun intended. Just coming off an SEC Championship in soccer… She’s a complete competitor. She’s an option for us. Right now, that’s where we sit.”

COVID-19 has been a thorn in the side of The Commodores, who are just 3-7 in field goals.

Fuller helped Vanderbilt land the SEC women’s soccer tournament title with the 3-1 victory over the No. 1 seed Arkansas on Sunday, the Tennessean reported.

