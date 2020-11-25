Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

How long will those Thanksgiving leftovers last? Experts weigh in

Once everyone’s sufficiently stuffed, it’s best to divide Thanksgiving dishes into indivual bags and containers and get them into the fridge or freezer.
Once everyone’s sufficiently stuffed, it’s best to divide Thanksgiving dishes into indivual bags and containers and get them into the fridge or freezer. Matthew Mead AP

While everyone is preoccupied preparing a feast during Thanksgiving, a lot of questions surround what to do with the leftovers after all is said and done? Or rather, what’s their shelf life?

Experts weigh in on how long you should keep certain leftovers once your family is finished stuffing themselves the night of the big turkey day.

What should be done Thanksgiving night to preserve the deliciousness

Always make sure you throw away any perishables that are doomed to keep overnight – like already made salads, since they’re most likely to wilt quickly, the Food Network recommends.

They also suggest removing the stuffing from the turkey cavity in order to store separately.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pack all the leftovers in plastic bags and small containers so you’re able to minimize the space in your refrigerator and freezer.

Eat This, Not That! says that it’s best not to wait more than two hours to pack away the leftovers.

“Leaving your cooked leftovers at room temperature for more than two hours can result in contamination by the bacterium Clostridium perfringens, which is the second most common bacterial cause of food poisoning,” Eat This says.

Different shelf lives

Things like breads and rolls will quickly dry out, so Food Network suggests that you freeze dinner rolls or “prep into cubes or crumbs; wrap rolls in foil first, then plastic wrap, so the rolls can go straight into a preheated oven once the plastic wrap’s removed. Store in plastic bags with all the air forced out; even frozen, bread has a short shelf life (no more than a month.)” Any longer than a month, and you’ll be able to taste the freezer burn on the bread.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Now for the big stuff(ing).

Here’s what Still Tasty says is the shelf life of popular Thanksgiving Day dishes.

FoodFridgeFreezer

Turkey (whole)

3-4 days

2-3 months

Homemade gravy

1-2 days

2-3 months

Cranberry sauce

10-14 days

1-2 months

Stuffing

3-4 days

1 month

Potatoes, yams, green bean casserole

3-5 days

10-12 months

Baked pumpkin pie

3-4 days

1-2 months

Open red or white wine

3-5 days1-2 months

According to MarketWatch, Americans tend to throw out billions of dollars of uneaten food every year, “$293 million of which happens with Thanksgiving turkey alone,” which it’s why it’s best to preserve as much as you can after the table has been cleared.

Related stories from Tacoma News Tribune
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service