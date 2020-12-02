National
Grandma fights off customer who threw hand sanitizer in her restaurant, CA video shows
The owner of a San Francisco restaurant said she fought off an irate customer who threw a hand sanitizer bottle at her family last week.
Doris Campos, who said she has run her restaurant for 30 years, told KTVU that a customer became violent while waiting for her takeout order and threw a bottle of hand sanitizer at her daughter and grandson.
“For my family, for my daughter, for my grandson. I had to do whatever I had to do in that moment. I don’t have a choice,” Campos said.
Video surveillance footage of the incident Campos shared with KRON4 shows her throwing a bag of food at the woman and picking up a table and using it as a battering ram.
“I see that and I know I need to do something. I wasn’t thinking but knew I had to do something,” Campos said.
The video shows the customer falling to the floor and another person getting her out of the restaurant.
“She push the table and I got on the table and I try to push her with the table because I don’t want to be close to her,” Campos said, according to NBC Bay Area. “That’s all. And by accident she fall down I don’t think I pushed her to fall down. But it happened.”
The customer called police but left before officers arrived, KTVU reported.
