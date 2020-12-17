Fisherman nabs two massive muskies on same day in Minnesota. ‘I was in disbelief’

One of Benjamin Knutson’s massive catches of the day. Video screen grab from Doug Wegner Fishing's YouTube video.

Some may call it luck, some may call it skill, but whatever bracket it falls under, it was one heck of a good day to be on the water. At least for one angler on Minnesota’s Mille Lacs Lake who reeled in not one, but two muskies that fell just short of the state’s catch-and-release length category.

“It was such an insane day, I don’t think it will ever happen again,’‘ angler Benjamin Knutson said to the Star-Tribune of his double catch. “I was in shock.’‘

The first muskie Knutson nabbed measured 56.5 inches and weighed an estimated 51 pounds, USA Today Sports reported.

“I knew right away,” he said according to USA. “This was the one I was hunting for; it was her!”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

And two hours later...the angler of Inver Grove Heights wrestled yet another muskie that measured 53.25 inches and weighed an estimated 54 pounds, USA Today said.

“Catching two 50-inch muskies in one day is quite a feat,’‘ said Tom Heinrich, Mille Lacs fisheries supervisor for the Department of Natural Resources to the Star Tribune. “They’re just not that common.’‘

The second muskie actually charged the boat and “began to thrash when it was half-netted and Knutson thought for a moment he might lose the fish,” he said to USA Today.

According to American Expedition, a muskellunge (or muskie) is the largest member of the pike family with an elongated body and flat head that prefer shallow water with thick weeds to hide in while hunting other fish.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“You don’t go to Mille Lacs and catch two 50lbers in one day,” Knutson said in a Facebook post.