Missing custodian dies in mysterious chemical incident at school library, CA cops say

Police in Dublin, California, found two custodians incapacitated in a school library after they had gone missing. One died. Screengrab from KTVU video

Police seeking two custodians who never came home from work at a California school found a mysterious chemical smell inside a library Wednesday morning.

Officers discovered the missing custodians, a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, incapacitated inside the library at Fallon Middle School in Dublin at 7 a.m., a police news release says.

They carried the two outside to a courtyard, but the man had died. Firefighters took the woman to a hospital for treatment, police say.

Their families had reported the two school workers missing after they failed to return after their shifts Tuesday night, the release says.

Because of the chemical smell, hazmat teams inspected the library and school grounds but found no signs of toxic chemicals, police say. An investigation is continuing.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of our lost colleague and also to the students, staff and community of Fallon Middle School,” a Dublin Unified School District release says.

Counselors are available by phone for students, families and employees, the release says.

“If we have learned anything in 2020 it is to appreciate what we have and to remember to tell our family and friends that we love them,” says the release, signed by interim Superintendent Daniel Moirao.

A comment on the district’s Facebook page called the custodian who died “honestly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, a true gem of a person.”