Venomous Mojave rattlesnake made itself at home in Arizona family’s garage gym

Social media posts show this venomous Mojave rattlesnake found its way from a creek bed in Arizona to a family’s home gym. Rattlesnake Solutions

Home gyms seem smart during a pandemic, but one Arizona family regretted the idea after finding a rattlesnake camped out on its shiny new equipment.

A photo shared New Year’s Eve on Facebook shows the gutsy snake was found “at eye level” atop a wall mounted dip stand, with its head strategically facing any potential users.

It was identified by Rattlesnake Solutions, a snake relocation service, as a Mojave rattlesnake, a heavy-bodied reptile known to have a particularly potent venom.

“The family installed that home gym in their garage during the pandemic to work out. They woke up that morning and were greeted by him,” Rattlesnake Solutions owner Bryan D. Hughes told McClatchy News. “He never buzzed, just stayed up there.”

The photo easily rattled people on social media, with commenters noting the snake could easily have been missed during a workout — until it was too late to avoid a bite. (There were also some jokes about rattlesnakes skipping leg day.)

“You would not ... expect to see a rattlesnake 6 feet high. This could scare the heck out of someone!” Julia Zenor-Takinen Watkins wrote.

“That would freak me out ... and I don’t mind rattlers,” Michael Corcoran said.

Rattlesnake Solutions reports it captured and released the snake back into the wild, and no one was harmed, including the snake. It was “average” in size, which is no more than 4 feet, Hughes says.

Mojave rattlesnakes may be “touchy” but they have an unfair reputation for being aggressive and chasing people, he says. “Mojave rattlesnakes are, in reality, very defensive. This may mean that they can rattle and strike with more enthusiasm than other types of rattlesnakes, but this is a defensive behavior. That is, it’s started by you,” Hughes reports.

One detail of the gym encounter continues to be debated on social media, with good cause, he says: How did a species of snake known for its poor climbing skills get 6 feet up?

“If they’re motivated, they can do a lot of things,” Hughes says. It’s possible the snake used “some holds from a rock-climbing setup on the wall,” but Hughes is not completely convinced.

The snake is believed to have gotten in the garage after its home turf, a nearby desert creek, was disrupted by “digging and mining” and a homeless camp, he says. “He seemed healthy, so he hadn’t been wandering too long,” Hughes said.