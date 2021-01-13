National

Waffle House bomb threat made by man livestreaming from parking lot, Georgia cops say

A Georgia man is charged on suspicion of making terroristic threats after police say he called in a fake bomb threat from a Waffle House parking lot.
Authorities have arrested a man accused of calling in a bomb threat from the parking lot of a Waffle House in South Georgia.

Michael Heard, 25, is charged on suspicion of terroristic threats and acts after authorities say he dialed 911 to falsely report a parked car with a bomb inside, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Officers arrived at the restaurant just before 4 a.m. Tuesday and spotted Heard in his car, where he was livestreaming on social media, a police report states.

After speaking with witnesses, officers determined it was Heard who called in the fake threat.

“False reporting of crimes not only waste valuable resources; it creates unnecessary risk to the responding officers,” Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

Heard was arrested and booked into the Lowndes County Jail, where he remains held without bond, online jail records show.

Police have not determined a motive.

