Aaron Rodgers chastises politicians for not ‘following their own rules’ with COVID

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) AP

This weekend, the Green Bay Packers are set to face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the National Football Conference playoffs, so it’s clear that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a lot to be laser focused on. However, there is something more pressing going on in the world that he wished to address: COVID-19.

Or, more importantly, the government’s handling of the virus.

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, the NFL superstar lambasted politicians for failing to rapidly delve out aide during the global pandemic.

Rodgers explained that it’s partly the reason behind him donating $500,000 to the Barstool Fund, which helps small business owners who have been struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just an amazing deal what they’re doing. I mean to be able to not only change people’s lives and livelihoods but to do it in such a timely fashion … I mean the money is going out 24 to 72 hours and I think there was just such a need if you look around our environment today, it’s not like the government is really helping anybody out in a timely fashion,” Rodgers said on the show, according to a clip posted on YouTube.

“I mean it took forever to figure out how to give $600 checks away and then you know may or may not get to 2,000 this point. That’s not life-changing money. What Dave (Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports) and his folks are doing with the Barstool Fund is life-changing money. It’s sustainability for these people and I think that’s the thing you gravitate towards the most is just not having a reliance on the government to help you out because it’s obviously shown that’s not going to be the way they’re going to do it.”

Since the pandemic began, the federal government has issued two rounds of stimulus payments to most Americans including a $600 payment most recently for individuals making less than $75,000. The first stimulus payment was $1,200 for an individual.

Rodgers said it’s hypocrisy of those in the political spotlight to not follow the restrictions that they themselves put in place.

“I mean they put these rules in place … they’re not even following their own rules,” he said on the show. “How many people have gotten caught? Don’t travel, don’t leave the state. Oh, here’s so-and-so on a vacation. Oh, here’s so-and-so at a salon. Don’t eat out at a restaurant unless you’re wearing a mask and separate. Oh, here’s a picture of the governor of California violating those rules. Oh, public schools are closed but I can send my kids to a private school in person. It’s like, I mean, for us to count on the government to help us out is becoming a joke at this point.”

Some politicians have garnered criticism for not adhering to coronavirus restrictions. After urging people not to travel, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock flew to Mississippi over Thanksgiving to spend it with his family sparking outcry, McClatchy News previously reported. Likewise, California Governor Gavin Newsom experienced backlash after attending a birthday party with people outside of his household in November, according to the Sacramento Bee.

As of Friday, more than $25 million has been donated to the Barstool Fund and 128 businesses have been supported.