Suspect seen crushing police officer during Capitol riot is wanted by the FBI

Washington, D.C., police and the FBI released photos of a wanted suspect after video showed officer Daniel Hodges crushed in a door during the Capitol riot. Photos from DC Police Department.

Authorities have released photos of a suspect who they say crushed a police officer in a doorway as rioters tried to enter the U.S. Capitol last week.

A video shows officer Daniel Hodges of the Metropolitan Police Department screaming in agony and bleeding as police and rioters squared off on Jan. 6.

Police say the suspect “assaulted and used a clear police shield to pin” Hodges in a door jamb.

Hodges, 32, told CNN another rioter seen on video ripping off his gas mask was “practically foaming at the mouth so just, these people were true believers in the worst way.”

“I thought, ‘this could be the end,’ or ‘I could not get out of this completely intact,’” Hodges told ABC News.

Police in Washington, D.C., say they are working with the FBI to identify the suspect.

You’ve seen images of Ofc Hodges crushed in the doorway during the insurrection at the US Capitol. Now we need your help finding the suspect who used a police shield to pin him against the door jam.

Have info? Call the FBI’s Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) @FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/AZt2lylfj9 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 16, 2021