Pizza Hut adds Detroit-style pizza to menus nationwide. Here’s what to know

Pizza Hut just released four new Detroit-style pizzas.

Calling all pizza fans! Pizza Hut just announced its “biggest launch of the year:” Detroit-style pizza.

Four Detroit-style pizzas landed at Pizza Hut restaurants Tuesday, the company announced, calling them a “unique twist on the hottest trend in pizza.”

The pizzas boast traditional Detroit-style features including a “light and airy” square crust and cheese sprinkled to the edge. The finishing touch? Tomato sauce poured over the toppings.

Pizza Hut said it spent a year developing eight versions of the sauce and more than 500 versions of the pizza following requests from customers. Several pizzas were then tested in the Midwest.

“Countless hours were spent testing and perfecting every detail here to create our take on Detroit-style pizza,” David Graves, chief brand officer, said in a news release. “The caramelized cheese crust and the sauce on top take the taste of this pizza to the next level.”

The four pizzas that made the cut:

Detroit Double Pepperoni — boasting a total 80 slices of regular and cupped pepperoni;

Double Cheesy — topped with two types of cheese, including aged Parmesan;

Meaty Deluxe — piled with Italian sausage, bacon and cupped pepperoni;

Supremo — featuring Italian Sausage, green bell peppers and red onions.

The pizzas are available for delivery, carry-out and curbside pick up, Pizza Hut said. Pricing starts at $10.99 but varies by location.

They’ll only be around for a limited time, but Pizza Hut didn’t say how long.

You can find your nearest Pizza Hut here.

Between stay-home orders and restrictions on indoor dining, demand for pizza spiked in 2020, CNN reported. Pizza Hut, Domino’s and Papa John’s reported a surge in sales and revenue last year, according to the outlet.

Experts say they expect pizza sales to remain strong in 2021.

“What we saw in 2020 was that many of these pizza delivery guys had a big boom in their sales because there was no where else to go,” Peter Saleh, restaurant analyst with research firm BTIG, told CNN. He anticipates that sales will continue to soar in 2021 because the “environment for dining continues to be challenged.”