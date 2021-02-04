Loretta Lynn documentary to debut just before iconic singer’s 50th album. What to know

FILE - In this March 17, 2016 file photo, Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb’s during South By Southwest in Austin, Texas. Rich Fury/Invision/AP

Approaching her 89th birthday, famed singer Loretta Lynn isn’t slowing down. The new year promises to be an eventful one for Lynn with the release of her 50th studio album and a PBS documentary about her life set to debut.

Lynn recently shared her excitement about the upcoming releases that coincide with the 50th anniversary of her signature album, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Here’s what to know about the upcoming album and documentary.

The documentary, titled “Loretta Lynn: My Story In My Words,” premieres Feb. 27 on PBS. The biographical documentary will be told by Lynn, featuring some of her classic performances, PBS said.

Topics included in the special include her rural upbringing in Eastern Kentucky, her nearly 50-year marriage and her first radio hit, CMT reported.

“Thank you PBS for putting this documentary together,” Lynn wrote on Facebook. “I still can’t believe my life is one for any kind of fuss. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Three weeks later on March 19, Lynn’s 50th studio album — excluding her 10 duet collaborations — will be released. Titled “Still Woman Enough,” the album is available for pre-order on Lynn’s website.

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Margo Price and Tanya Tucker will be featured in some of the songs for her new release, which she says celebrates women in country music.

“I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album. We girl singers gotta stick together” Lynn said in a news release. “It’s amazing how much has happened in the fifty years since ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ first came out and I’m extremely grateful to be given a part to play in the history of American music.”

Lynn rose to fame in the 1960s and remains one of the most popular artists of the country music genre. She has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame and received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

“Still Woman Enough” track list

01. “Still Woman Enough” (featuring Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood)

02. “Keep On The Sunny Side”

03. “Honky Tonk Girl”

04. “I Don’t Feel At Home Any More”

05. “Old Kentucky Home”

06. “Coal Miner’s Daughter Recitation”

07. “One’s On The Way” (featuring Margo Price)

08. “I Wanna Be Free”

09. “Where No One Stands Alone”

10. “I’ll Be All Smiles Tonight”

11. “I Saw The Light”

12. “My Love”

13. “You Ain’t Woman Enough” (featuring Tanya Tucker)