‘Touching moment’ on video as tearful owner greets dog saved in deadly Tennessee fire

A devastating fire ravaged a Tennessee house — then there was a “little glimpse of hope.”

During a search of the charred home, crews found one of the family’s dogs and brought it to safety, the Chattanooga Fire Department said Thursday in a Facebook post.

The rescued pet reunited with its tearful owner in video shared on Storyful.

The clip shows Senior Firefighter Scott Rouse carrying the dog in a sheet and holding an oxygen mask to its face. The owner is seen comforting the dog, the only animal who survived the afternoon blaze, according to firefighters.

“I could see the sadness in this families eyes as they got the news that their pets did not survive,” Danielle Moss, an anchor and producer with WDEF, wrote on Twitter. “But, then a @ChattFireDept firefighter walked over with one dog in his arms and I could see a little glimpse of hope.”

Firefighters said the “touching moment” was caught on camera the same day flames tore through that home on Alabama Avenue. Crews at the scene were confronted with “heavy smoke and fire” coming from the front of the house, officials wrote in a news release.

The fire was “under control” in about 10 minutes, and “officials estimated that around 60% of the home is a total loss,” according to the release.

All the people who lived in the home were found safe, according to firefighters. Multiple pets — including dogs, cats and birds — were killed in the fire.

Officials said there’s an investigation into cause of the blaze.