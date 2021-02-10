Watch officer Goodman lead Romney to safety in just-released video from Capitol riots

Impeachment managers during Trump’s trial showed video of Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman diverting Sen. Mitt Romney from rioters during the Capitol siege. Twitter

Previously unseen security footage shows Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman warning Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah to run from rioters during the Capitol siege.

The video was released on Wednesday as part of the House impeachment team’s evidence in the ongoing Senate trial against former President Donald Trump.

Security footage played by impeachment managers shows officer Eugene Goodman running to respond to the breach and telling Sen. Mitt Romney to run to safety. pic.twitter.com/Gk1BN6vStZ — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 10, 2021

The video, which doesn’t have audio, shows Goodman running away from the mob after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Then Goodman is seen saying something to Romney, who was walking down the same hallway. Romney then sprints away in the opposite direction.

Goodman has been hailed as a hero since he was captured in a now-viral video facing rioters in the Capitol building and leading the mob away from the unsecured Senate chamber.

In addition to escorting Vice President Kamala Harris during the inauguration, Goodman has been named acting deputy House sergeant at arms, CBS News reported. The title is given to the law enforcement officer responsible for maintaining order on the House of Representatives’ side of the Capitol complex.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat and lead impeachment manager, opened the trial Tuesday with graphic footage of the attack by a mob in support of Trump that left five people dead. The video also showed Trump telling his supporters to march on the Capitol at a rally before the attack.

The U.S. House of Representatives impeached Trump last month on the charge of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the Capitol siege.

On Wednesday, Raskin spoke about the “shocking violence, bloodshed and pain” in the previously unseen footage during the trial and warned parents and teachers to be cautious in allowing children or students to watch the clips.

Never-before-seen security footage of the attack on the U.S. Capitol is unveiled during the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/QwQrTMrPEU — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 10, 2021

House impeachment managers show bodycam footage of a police officer being beaten on the ground during the Capitol riot pic.twitter.com/AyY9ZwsoP4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 10, 2021

The videos show rioters smashing windows and breaking into the Capitol, then-Vice President Mike Pence being evacuated and staffers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi barricading themselves in a room before rioters began banging on the doors trying to enter.

Newly released security video shows several Speaker Pelosi staffers rushing into a room in which they'd barricade themselves.



7 minutes later, Capitol rioters attempt to enter the room.



"They're pounding on doors trying to find" Speaker Pelosi, one staffer is heard whispering. pic.twitter.com/1Xj9UxMzdQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 10, 2021