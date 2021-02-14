12-year-old fatally shoots masked intruder after 73-year-old woman shot, NC cops say

Police say a 12-year-old fatally shot an intruder who broke into a North Carolina home and shot a 73-year-old woman. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 12-year-old fatally shot an armed robbery suspect who North Carolina police say broke into a home Saturday and shot a 73-year-old woman.

Two masked people “forced their way” into the apartment in Goldsboro and demanded money before shooting one of the residents, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

A 12-year-old in the apartment then shot at the suspects in “self defense,” and the two ran off, police say.

Officers were called to the home shortly before 12:45 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the release. They later found a man, identified as 19-year-old Khalil Herring, also suffering from a gunshot wound nearby.

“Preliminary evidence suggest Khalil Herring was one of the two masked intruders and was shot during the robbery,” police say.

The woman and Herring were both taken to Wayne UNC Health Care, police say. Herring later “succumbed to his injuries.”

Police say the woman is in stable condition after being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the robbery and shooting is ongoing, and police say charges against the 12-year-old are not expected. No other information was released as of Sunday.

Goldsboro is about 54 miles east of Raleigh.