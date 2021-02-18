This smoker cooks meat, fish and veggies. It’s also a shock hazard that’s been recalled

Smokers are supposed to cook food, not shock the cook. That’s why National Presto recalled 25,000 Presto Indoor Electric Smokers on Wednesday.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The heating element/wiring on the smoker is defective, posing an electric shock hazard to consumers.”

National Presto says no one has been injured yet, but the cookers have tripped five home circuits or outlets.

Presto Indoor Electric Smoker, model No. 0601405, camouflage design. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

This covers Model Nos. 0601304 and 0601405, which were sold by Amazon, Sears, Kmart, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com and many other retailers from June 2018 through December 2020. They cost $70 to $110, depending on the seller.

And National Presto will be refunding that money. To return the smoker, consumers can take it back to the store of purchase; call National Presto at 833-909-1524, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time; or, if bought online, register online for a refund and return shipping label.