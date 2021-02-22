70-year-old kayaker drowns trying to save dogs in icy pond, Pennsylvania cops say

Two dogs, shown in a photo by Puptopia Dog training, died in a kayaking accident with their owner, state police said. Puptopia Dog Training

A 70-year-old man and his two dogs died during a kayaking accident Monday morning in Pennsylvania, state police said.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. in Fairview Township, about 110 miles west of Philadelphia. Pennsylvania State Police say David Chivers, 70, was attempting to rescue his two dogs, who were stuck in a pond that was partially frozen.

When state police arrived, they found the kayak capsized. Chivers and the two dogs were found dead in the pond, state police said.

Foul play is not suspected in the incident, according to state police.

The dogs were identified by Puptopia Dog Training as Lexi, about 5 years old, and Kelsey, around 14 years old.

“Dave was such a nice guy. Always so fun to be around and he sure loved his animals,” one commenter said on the dog training center’s post.

Chivers, of Girard, was listed as the president of Pennsylvania-based Chivers Construction Company.

Others commented on an Erie News Now story about Chivers.

“My heart goes out to the Chivers family. He was such a nice person, the neighborhood will miss him,” one person said.

“Any person that would risk their life to save his pets is a small glimpse of what an incredible person this was,” another commenter said.