‘Miracle’ puppy has six legs and two tails and is lucky to be alive, Oklahoma vet says

Skipper, the miracle puppy, was born with six legs and two tails among other things, Neel veterinarians said. Photo courtesy of Neel Veterinary Hospital

A tiny little pup at one Oklahoma City vet is beating the odds of nature after becoming the first dog born alive with — count them — six legs.

Skipper, who is just days old, has a type of congenital conjoining disorders called monocephalus dipygus and monocephalus rachipagus dibrachius tetrapus, the Neel Veterinary Hospital said in a Facebook post on Sunday. In layman’s terms, while Skipper was born with one head and chest cavity, she has two pelvic regions, two lower urinary tracts, two reproductive systems, two tails and six legs.

Neel Veterinary has donated some services to Skipper’s family, including an abdominal ultrasound so veterinarians can get more details on her condition and get an accurate diagnosis.

Skipper with Dr. Alison Everett Photo courtesy of Neel Veterinary Hospital

“With Skipper being so rare and unique, we will monitor her development to make sure she is comfortable throughout her life,” a representative for Neel Veterinary said to McClatchy News. “And with no other live puppies to compare her to, there will be some unknowns but we will continue to research to make sure we provide the best care.”

Currently, Skipper is resting at home, and her family is raising funds for any future medical bills that arise with her condition. People can also follow Skipper’s progress on the Facebook page, Skippers Journey.