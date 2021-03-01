Mom steals baby goat to show her daughter and returns it dyed blue, Alabama police say

A stolen baby goat was returned to its owner dyed blue, Alabama police say. Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office

A stolen baby goat is back at its Alabama home. But now it’s blue.

The goat’s owner came home Sunday to discover that the goat — which was there when she left — was missing from her yard in Lillian, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office told McClatchy News on Monday.

She later “got word” of the goat’s whereabouts via social media and messaged the woman she believed to have it, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspected thief then returned the goat covered in paint, per the sheriff’s office, and the goat’s owner called the cops.

A stolen baby goat was returned to its owner dyed blue, Alabama police say. Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies learned the suspect had stolen the goat from owner’s yard to show it to her daughter, the sheriff’s office says.

But “at some point,” she told investigators, she decided to use food coloring and “blue shampoo” to paint the goat.

The woman was arrested on theft and animal cruelty charges, the sheriff’s office says. She has since bonded out.

“Livestock theft is a felony in Alabama regardless of the value of the animal,” the sheriff’s office says.