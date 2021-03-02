Sailor killed in crash involving 5 military trucks near Camp Pendleton in California

A Navy service member was killed when five military trucks crashed near Camp Pendleton, California. Five others were injured in the Interstate 5 crash. AP

A Navy service member was killed and five others were injured in a crash involving military trucks near Camp Pendleton in Southern California on Tuesday, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash happened when five military trucks were traveling on Interstate 5 near San Onofre State Beach, according to CHP, Fox 5 reported.

“For reasons that are still under investigation, the convoy began to slow causing a chain reaction collision. One of the truck trailers was pushed forward into the cab causing fatal injuries to the driver,” CHP said, according to Fox 5.

The sailor was 26 years old but his identity hasn’t been released to the public, CHP said, ABC News reported.

Police said the other service members who were hurt in the accident are in their early 20s, according to ABC News.

CHP said two women and three men were taken to Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital and Mission Hospital for their injuries, CBS8 reported.

Investigation of the accident is ongoing, according to the station.