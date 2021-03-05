3-year-old stabbed by neighbor as he waits for school bus with siblings, Ohio cops say

A 3-year-old boy was stabbed by an adult neighbor Thursday in Ohio, cops say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman is accused of stabbing her 3-year-old neighbor who was waiting at a bus stop with his older siblings, according to Ohio police and a local school district.

The attack occurred Thursday morning in Deerfield Township, a Cincinnati suburb.

The boy was stabbed with a ceramic knife three times in his neck and back, according to WXIX. His mom’s 911 call detailed how the horrific attack occurred.

“The kids went outside to the bus, and I was getting my third kid, and somebody came on the driveway and started stabbing him,” the mother said in the call, WXIX reported.

The suspect was identified as Xiaoyan Zhu in court documents, according to WXIX. She was undergoing a mental health evaluation and faces charges of felonious assault, WCPO reports.

Zhu’s teenage daughter witnessed the stabbing and told her online high school teacher, WKRC reported. Her teacher also called 911 to report the stabbing, according to WKRC.

“I’m grateful that I’ve been able to build relationships with my students — especially during the pandemic,” the teacher, Mindy Corradi, said in a statement to WKRC. “I’m very thankful that my student trusted me, and we were able to get help. My heart is with both families, and I know our Comet Family is ready to support them.”

The boy, whose back was covered in blood after the stabbing, is expected to be OK, WLWT reported.

His older sibling attended Mason Early Childhood Center, Mason City Schools said in a statement.

“We are all coming to grips with today’s tragic and frightening situation,” the school district’s statement read. “We struggle to find words of comfort, and do not have answers about why something like this happens. We know that everyone processes traumatic events differently.”

A motive for the attack is unclear, according to WLWT.