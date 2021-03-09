KIA recalls almost 380,000 vehicles for engine fire risk, urges owners to park outside

Kia has issued a recall for nearly 380,000 vehicles over safety issues that can cause the engine to catch fire, officials say.

The company issued the safety recall for 379,931 select Sportage and Cadenza vehicles that are not equipped with smart cruise control, according to a recall report Kia filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Until these recalled vehicles have been repaired, the safest place to park them is outside and away from homes and other structures,” a consumer alert from the NHTSA says. An electrical short-circuit in the engine compartment could cause it to catch fire.

All 2017 to 2021 models of Kia Cadenzas and Sportages without smart cruise control manufactured from Dec. 10, 2015 to Oct. 23, 2020 are included in the recall. All 2017 through 2019 Cadenza and Sportage models without smart cruise control manufactured from June 2, 2016 through June 14, 2019 were also recalled.

A tire pressure, ABS or MIL warning light will appear in the case of an engine fire. There may also be a burning or melting odor., the report says.

Kia has not received any reports of crashes, fires or injuries due to the safety issue, according to The Associated Press.

Beginning April 30, owners will be notified of the recall and Kia dealers will replace fuses in the electrical junction box to correct the problem, according to AP.

Owners of the affected models should call Kia’s Consumer Assistance Center at their dealer if they want further information, the report says. Customers can also check the NHTSA recalls website to find out if their car was included in the recall, Car and Driver reported.