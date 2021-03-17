Court orders padlocks on CA bar’s doors over COVID violations, so owner removes doors

Los Angeles Superior Court ordered padlocks and the power shut off for Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill after it was accused of operating despite COVID orders. Google Maps

A Burbank restaurant has removed its doors after a court signed off on padlocking the bar’s entrance because the business was accused of defying coronavirus orders.

Lucas Lepejian, the co-owner of Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill, said the business was removing the doors of the restaurant after it was issued a temporary restraining order allowing Burbank to shut down the bar, NBC Los Angeles reported.

“We found out a judge signed off on padlocking our doors, so we took matters into our own hands,” said Lepejian. “If you don’t have doors, there’s nothing to (padlock.) We will continue to operate.”

The restaurant posted a photo of the doors being removed on Facebook on Wednesday, writing: “Lock is off... we open at 12 noon. We will NOT comply with illegal and unconstitutional rules and mandates.”

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge authorized the power to be cut off to the restaurant on Friday following a temporary restraining order that demanded the restaurant cease operations without a permit, Fox Business reported. When the restaurant defied the order, electricity was cut off, but it used a generator and stayed open on Saturday, a city spokesperson told the publication.

Lawyers for the city obtained permission on Tuesday to padlock the restaurant’s doors until the business gets the necessary permits to stay open, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health revoked the restaurant’s health permit, and its conditional-use permit was revoked by the Burbank City Council last month, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Complaints were filed against the restaurant, accusing the business of continuing to operate outdoor dining despite coronavirus health orders that banned the practice in Los Angeles County, according to the publication.

“The vast majority of restaurants did their part and acted as good citizens by complying with these orders, despite the tremendous difficulty and hardship they have suffered as a result,” court papers say, according to NBC. “Not everyone has borne the sacrifice willingly.”

Los Angeles County has more than 1.2 million coronavirus cases and 22,500 deaths as of March 17, more than any other county in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.