Watch this determined beaver carry a ‘comically large’ branch through Oregon zoo

Maple the beaver went into a pond at the Oregon Zoo and came out with a branch that looks to be nearly four times her size, video shows.

The zoo posted the video to Twitter on Tuesday showing Maple on her “aquatic woodventure.”

Beavers collect branches and logs to make dams, and Maple was collecting one for herself. It seems like business as usual until the video shows just how large the branch was.

The beaver dragged the massive branch through the zoo, but it was so large that it could barely make it through doorways. Going back into her habitat, Maple couldn’t get the branch to fit.

“It’s funny because that’s what they do,” one person on Twitter said about the video. “There’s no such thing as a branch too big.”

Maple was 3 years old when she joined the zoo’s stream and pond habitat last year. She joined Filbert, who was born at the zoo in 2011.

“Beavers are very social animals, so it’s wonderful to welcome a new member to the family,” Julie Christie, senior keeper for the zoo’s North American animals, said in a March 2020 news release. “Filbert and Maple are getting along really well, and it’s great for both of them to have a friend to play with.”

Beavers often use their teeth to cut down trees and through branches, according to Wilderness Classroom.

The animals use mud, grass and branches to build shelters called lodges in the winter, Wilderness Classroom reported. They also build dams to stop the flow of water in ponds and lakes.