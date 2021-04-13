Recognize this scenery? Searchers hope photo helps find missing California hiker

Searchers hope a photo sent to a friend by a hiker in the Angeles National Forest before he got lost helps them narrow down the man’s location. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Before a 45-year-old man became lost Monday in the Angeles National Forest in Southern California, he sent a friend a photo.

Now searchers hope that photo — showing the hiker’s soot-stained legs possibly dangling over a ledge or propped up on some rocks — can help find him, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Facebook.

Searchers asked that anyone familiar with the Mount Waterman area who recognizes the scenery contact them at 818-248-3464.

After sending the photo, the hiker later texted a friend to say he was lost and his phone battery was dying, police said. The friend contacted authorities Monday evening.

Searchers found the hiker’s vehicle parked near the Buckhorn Campground Trailhead, but don’t know which trail he took. The soot on his legs suggests he may have hiked through a burn area.

In the comments on the Facebook post, hikers suggested several possible locations for the photo — including Kratka Ridge and Devil’s Punchbowl.