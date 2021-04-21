11-year-old among four kids arrested in carjacking, California cops say

San Leandro police said they arrested four children, including an 11-year-old, in ​a carjacking. Two of the kids were involved in previous crimes, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Four children, including an 11-year-old, were arrested in a carjacking, and two were involved in previous crimes, according to California police.

San Leandro police said Monday in a news release that on April 16, they arrested four minors in a carjacking: an 11-year-old, a 12-year-old and two 14-year-olds.

Police said they first started investigating an attempted robbery at Chase Bank on April 9. Authorities said the victim told them he was approached by three minors who demanded money and pointed a gun at him.

The children reportedly fled the scene in a white SUV without taking any money after the victim falsely said he was an off-duty police officer, authorities said.

Police said that on the same day, another victim was approached by two minors who tried to carjack him while armed with a gun on Pershing Drive. The victim reportedly disarmed one of the minors by body-slamming him before both juveniles fled in a white SUV, according to police.

Authorities said surveillance video showed that it was the same getaway car in both cases and that Oakland police arrested three minors involved in an armed robbery inside a Kia on April 13. The minors were arrested and then released to their guardians, according to police.

Police said they responded to a carjacking on April 16 and arrested four juveniles in Oakland, two of whom were the same people involved in the Pershing Drive and Chase Bank incidents.

Authorities told McClatchy News that they weren’t able to identify the third person involved in the Chase Bank robbery.

“Although we do not encourage individuals to resist an armed encounter, we are thankful that in both cases, the victims acted quickly to prevent them from being injured and having (their) belongings stolen,” Lt. Ali Khan said.

The cases have been referred to the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center for prosecution, according to police.