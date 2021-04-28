Hunter Biden to guest speak at class on media polarization at Tulane, university says

Hunter Biden Associated Press file photo

Hunter Biden has been tapped as a guest speaker for a new class offered to students this fall at Tulane University in New Orleans.

Biden, the second eldest son of President Joe Biden, is among a slew of “high profile” figures invited as guest speakers for a new course on media polarization in the U.S., a spokesperson for the university told McClatchy News.

The 10-week “Media Polarization and Policy Impacts” class will be co-taught by Andrew Schwartz, communications director for Washington, D.C.-based think tank The Center for Strategic and International Studies. According to a course description, lessons will focus on “the current state of the media landscape in the United States and how media polarization, fake news and the economics of the new business impact public policymaking in Washington, D.C,” Fox News reports.

Other guest speakers include Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator under President Donald Trump; Juan Williams, political analyst for Fox News; and Dr. Michael Fauntroy, a political science professor at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Hunter Biden has faced criticism from conservative media in recent months, namely over a laptop alleged to have evidence of unethical foreign transactions with a Ukranian businessman, according to a New York Post exposé published toward the end of the 2020 presidential race.

“Certainly, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me,” he said April 4 during an appearance on ”CBS Sunday Morning.” “It could be that I was hacked, it could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me.”

In early April, Biden released a memoir detailing his struggle with substance abuse.