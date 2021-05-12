California estate with chapel from 1800s lists in wine country for $10.9M. Take a look

Two Creeks Farm is “one of wine country’s grand historic estates.” Screen grab from Realtor.com

An estate known as Two Creeks Farm, a property with a rich California history, has listed in Kenwood for $10.9 million.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

While the property is located in Sonoma Valley, the heart and soul of wine country in California, there are noteworthy aspects to the estatein addition to its beautiful vineyards. The estate was owned by one of Kenwood’s founders Major N.W. Griswold. There is even a century-old stone chapel.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“It’s a stone room, lit up with candles and stained glass windows from the turn of the century,” Daniel Casabonne of Sotheby’s International Realty told Mansion Global. “With this property, you’re actually buying a piece of history.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The current owners added onto the 22-acre estate, including a “3,000-bottle wine room” under the main house, Mansion Global reported.

Wine cellar Screen grab from Realtor.com

The main home on the property is around 6,000 square feet with three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms that have sweeping views of the surrounding gardens and vineyards. There is also a two-bedroom guesthouse and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom caretakers house, the listing said. There is also a 75-foot lap pool, gym, sauna and bocce court, according to the listing.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Complete privacy yet just blocks to downtown Kenwood and minutes to both Annadel and Jack London State park, wineries and the historic Sonoma Plaza,” the listing said.

Vineyard Screen grab from Realtor.com

“You look out every window and it could be a postcard,” Casabonne told Mansion Global.