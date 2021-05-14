Kardashians learn who’s behind North West Instagram — a Sacramento government employee

Kim Kardashian gushed about Natalie Franklin on an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Screen grab from @KimKardashian's Instagram

A California government worker was revealed as the mystery voice behind the popular @NorisBlackBlook Instagram account, a parody account from the eyes of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter, North, the Associated Press reported.

Natalie Franklin appeared on Thursday’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” after Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloe managed to figure out who the creator of the faux page finally was.

The page is a sassy account of the world through the eyes of North, who “posts” photos of her famous family along with facetious captions.

The sisters originally thought that the genius behind the account had to be someone close since the posts were spot-on. Suspects included hairstylist Jen Atkin, publicist Tracy Romulus, and friend Stephanie Shepherd, Complex reported.

“She is everything and more,” Kim said on “KUWTK” of Franklin, according to the Associated Press. “She started this account before North even had a personality, so she made up this personality and luckily that’s who North’s personality is.”

“I love North West so much. I feel like I created this little monster, if you will,” Franklin said to the AP. “I was very happy to see that she lived up to my every expectation of not being interested. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The big reveal comes in the final season of “KUWTK,” a reality show revolving around the famous family that managed to influence an entire generation from the moment it premiered on E! in 2007.

Currently, @NorisBlackBook has 1.1 million followers.

“I hope I don’t ruin the account for anyone,” Franklin said in an interview with Complex. “I hope people can still enjoy it and the weird way my mind works. It’s nerve-racking, because I’ve had the account going, we’re going on the eighth year, and I’ve just enjoyed being anonymous and kind of living my life or whatever. So I’m aware that that might change slightly, but I’m excited overall. It’s a very nerve-racking, exciting type of situation.”