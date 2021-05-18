Water gun fight at park escalates into fatal shootout, Georgia police say

A water gun fight turned deadly at a Georgia park earlier this month. Now, police say a suspected wanted in the connection with the case has turned himself in.

A group was participating in a “water gun and balloon game” at Kenwood Park on May 7 when a “physical altercation” broke out, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The fight “rapidly escalated” and individuals in the group started shooting at each other, the sheriff’s office says.

One person — identified as 18-year-old Daquan Rueben Gillett — collapsed at the park and was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

A second person who was wounded and drove away was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office said Monday a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting, 20-year-old Sean Allen, turned himself in “without incident.”

Allen was arrested and booked in the Fayette County jail. He’s accused of felony murder and aggravated assault in Gillett’s death, the sheriff’s office says.

No other details were released as of Tuesday morning.