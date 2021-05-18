National

‘Officer’ enters home with gun, Louisiana cops say. It was fake — and so was her badge

A woman pretending to be a police officer was carrying a gun and badge — both of which were fakes, Louisiana authorities say.

Michelle Medice, 41, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and impersonating a peace officer, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were responding to a call about a suspicious person entering a home early Sunday when they found Medice in a parked car behind the residence, a news release states. The caller told 911 that the woman in question was “wearing a badge and was armed with a gun.”

Medice alleged that she used to live at the home and that she was a law enforcement officer, deputies said.

To play up the ruse, she wore a badge on a chain around her neck and had a fake handgun tucked into the waistband on her pants, according to police.

Medice’s claims about being a cop didn’t check out, however, and she was arrested without incident, officials said.

She remained in custody at the Terrebonne Parish Jail as of Tuesday.

