These two California hotels are among the best in the nation, Tripadvisor says

Two hotels in California were ranked among the top hotels in the nation in a new report from Trip Advisor. Meadowood Napa Valley Tripadvisor page

Two California hotels are among this year’s “Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best” hotel winners, according to the rankings released by travel website Tripadvisor last week. Both hotels made the top 20.

“As the world gears up for a busier summer travel season, Tripadvisor’s highly coveted Best of the Best Awards are here to help people discover spectacular places to stay as they start planning their long-awaited next trip,” Lindsay Nelson, chief experience and brand officer at Tripadvisor, said in a statement.

The travel advice and reviews website based its rankings on “the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor” last year, according to a news release. New award subcategories also include “Hottest New Hotels” and “Top Rooftop Hotels.”

Meadowood Napa Valley, located in St. Helena, about 77 miles from Sacramento, was ranked No. 15 on the list and Grande Colonial La Jolla was ranked No. 18.

Meadowood Napa Valley

“Meadowood is a center of social, cultural and viticultural life in Napa Valley and a second home for those who enjoy the beauty and hospitality of the wine country,” the hotel’s Tripadvisor page, which has garnered nearly 2,300 reviews, said.

The estate features championship croquet lawns, seven tennis courts, a nine-hole golf course, hiking trails, a swimming pool, wine experiences, a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star spa and Michelin three-star dining in The Restaurant. The hotel is currently closed as the property is being restored following the damage that was caused by the 2020 wildfires.

“The grounds are beautiful. The attention to detail in every aspect impeccable,” one review reads. “The fine dining Restaurant at Meadowood was serving dinner outdoors. Beautiful [ambiance] and absolute perfection from start to finish.”

Grande Colonial La Jolla

Just 15 minutes from north San Diego, the Grande Colonial, which also has nearly 2,300 reviews, is La Jolla’s oldest original hotel and the city’s only four-diamond property, according to the hotel’s Tripadvisor page.

“Offering classic European styling in the intimate setting of a boutique hotel and commanding views of the California coastline, the property overlooks the shores of the Pacific Ocean and is ideally located just steps away from miles of beautiful beaches renowned to Southern California,” the page says.

There are 97 non-smoking rooms, all of which were renovated in 2019.

“Great place to stay in La Jolla. Staff was excellent and friendly. They went above and beyond to make sure my wife and I were comfortable and taken care of,” one reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor.





The Grande, which was originally built by the master architect of the California Exposition in 1913, is also infamous for being haunted.

“The hotel certainly has had more than its share of [unexplained], perhaps spooky events,” the hotel’s website said. “The good news is that all the paranormal sightings have one thing in common– they’re always about people having fun.”

So where’s the best hotel in the U.S.? Mint House at 70 Pine in New York City took the No. 1 spot, rankings show.

Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. came in second, followed by The Nantucket Hotel & Resort in Nantucket, Massachusetts, and the French Quarter Inn in Charleston, S.C.