Fisherman headed to lake ends up lost for 17 days in Oregon wilderness, officials say

Rescuers found Harry Burleigh, 69, who had spent 17 days in the Umpqua National Forest after becoming lost on a fishing trip, Oregon officials say. Douglas County Sheriff's Department

A 69-year-old man lost for 17 days in Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest has been found safe, rescuers say.

Harry Burleigh of Roseburg, Oregon, had been reported missing May 7 after failing to return from a Twin Lakes fishing trip, KPIC reported. Searchers found his vehicle the next day at a trailhead leading to the lakes.

On Sunday, rescuers found a shelter southwest of another shelter where fishing gear was found last week and called out for Burleigh, who answered, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department reported on Facebook.

A helicopter airlifted Burleigh, who had minor pain but was medically stable, to a hospital to be checked, the Facebook post said.

“This was the outcome we all have been looking for in this case,” Sgt. Brad O’Dell said in the statement.

O’Dell credited the determination of rescuers from Oregon and California who took part in the search for Burleigh’s safe return.