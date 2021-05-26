Reward raised to $200,000 for arrest in road rage shooting of California 6-year-old

Joanna Cloonan speaks about the death of her son. A reward for an arrest in the road rage shooting death of Aiden Leos, 6, in Orange, California, has reached $200,000. Screengrab from KNBC video

A reward for an arrest in the road rage shooting death of a 6-year-old boy killed on his way to kindergarten with his mother has hit $200,000.

Aiden Leos died after someone shot into the back of his mother’s Chevrolet Cruze at 8 a.m. Friday going northbound on Highway 55 in Orange, California, McClatchy News reported.

Aiden was shot while sitting in his booster seat in the back seat after his mother flipped off a white sedan that cut in front of her.

His family offered a $50,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the shooter using proceeds from a GoFundMe, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Two Orange County supervisors, Don Wagner and Katrina Foley, have now matched that amount from the discretionary funds of their offices, and an anonymous donor contributed another $50,000, the Los Angeles Times reported, bringing the total to $200,000.

“I can’t imagine the horror, and there’s nothing we can do to undo it,” Wagner said, according to the publication. “Maybe this is a little something we can do to help at least bring this person to justice and closure for this family, to the extent that’s even possible in the circumstances.”

“It’s horrific that you’re just driving your child to school, and your whole life changes because you’re changing lanes,” Foley said, the Los Angeles Times reported. “It’s just outrageous.”

“I think it’s sending a big message about how big this really is,” relative Carla Lacy told KABC.

‘Mommy, my tummy hurts’

“Mommy, my tummy hurts,” 6-year-old Aiden told his mom after the shooting, according to his 15-year-old sister, Alexis Cloonan, at a news conference. His mother pulled over on the side of the highway.

“I tried to save him by calling 911, but he was losing a lot of blood — he just didn’t deserve that,” Joanna Cloonan told KNBC. “No one deserves that.”

“They took my son’s life away,” she told “Good Morning America” on Sunday. “He was beautiful and he was kind and he was precious, and you killed him for no reason.

“He meant the world to me, and it feels like my life is over,” Joanna Cloonan said. “That was my baby. I’ve never, never thought pain like this could exist.”

Alexis Cloonan told KABC the outpouring of support has brought some comfort to the family.

“I think after this being all over nationwide, someone is going to speak up, especially with the reward now,” she said. “So I’m hopeful. We’re all hopeful.”

California Highway Patrol officers ask that anyone with tips or information contact the CHP’s Santa Ana office at (714) 567-6000. They’re also seeking dash cam footage from that morning.