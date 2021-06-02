Home once owned by Kendall Jenner, other A-listers for sale in California. Look inside

The house was previously owned by a gaggle of A-listers Screen grab from Realtor.com

An estate that was previously owned by multiple A-list celebrities has hit the market in Los Angeles for $8.5 million.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 4,800 square-foot home is currently owned by Bill Guthy and his wife, Victoria Jackson, infomercial moguls, The Real Deal reports, but some famous former residents of the home include “A Quiet Place” actor Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski.

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel once elaborately pranked the Hollywood couple when they lived in the house by having it gift wrapped, the Wall Street Journal said.

Backyard Screen grab from Realtor.com

But perhaps the most famous owner of the estate is “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star Kendall Jenner, and not because of her name, but because she was famously burglarized in the place in 2017.

The home is now on the hunt for new owners.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Located behind tall gates at the end of a long private gated driveway in one of the most sought after exclusive locations and best streets in the Hollywood Hills,” the listing on Realtor.com said. “This extraordinary architectural estate is perfect for those who require the utmost in privacy. Featuring incredible modern design, quality, and craftsmanship.”

Rooftop Screen grab from Realtor.com

Highlights of the home include a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, bar, theater, recording studio, rooftop deck with stunning views and a pool in the backyard.

View Screen grab from Realtor.com