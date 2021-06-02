Teen wakes to crackling fire — alerts family, neighbors as 3 Georgia homes engulfed

Fire officials say a 15-year-old alerted his family and neighbors to a fire that destroyed three homes in a Georgia neighborhood Wednesday morning. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

A teenager helped save his family and neighbors as a fire tore through a Georgia neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was sleeping downstairs in a Holly Springs home when he woke early Wednesday to popping and crackling sounds and discovered the fire, according to Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services.

He then alerted his family to the flames before running outside to warn their neighbors, officials say.

Officials say everyone got out of their homes with no injuries reported.

Nearly 40 firefighters from five departments responded to the neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. to extinguish the fire, which had engulfed multiple homes, officials say.

Fire officials say multiple homes in a Georgia neighborhood were destroyed by a fire early Wednesday. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

Three homes in the subdivision were “totally destroyed,” and three others and “numerous” cars were damaged.

Fire officials posted photos showing the damage to Facebook.

The American Red Cross responded to help the families who were displaced by the fire, and Cherokee County Fire Investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

No other information was available Wednesday afternoon.