Tourists find dying woman who plunged 80 feet from canyon in Utah’s Zion National Park

FILE - This Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, shows Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. Officials at Zion National Park have scheduled a series of public meetings to discuss challenges facing the park as it continues to draw record numbers of visitors. The Spectrum newspaper in St. George reports that National Park Service figures show that nearly 1 million people had visited the park in southern Utah through the end of April. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) AP

A woman was making her way through a canyon at Zion National Park when she plunged 50 to 80 feet.

The 26-year-old was canyoneering alone Sunday when she fell in Mystery Canyon, Zion officials said.

Tourists in the area found the injured woman and called for help. They said it looked like she had fallen from great heights.

“On Saturday afternoon, a search and rescue was initiated based upon a report from park visitors, that they found a lone female canyoneer that had fallen 50 to 80 feet,” park officials said in a news release.

A rescue helicopter was sent to the area to hoist the woman out of the canyon, which is steep and narrow. As they tried to rescue her, the woman died from her injuries. Zion rangers recovered her body, and the incident is under investigation.

Zion is one of the most popular places in the U.S. to canyoneer, according to the National Park Service. People who try to canyoneer in any of the park’s slot canyons need a permit.

Each canyon has a different difficulty level that requires different technical skills.

“Falls from cliffs on trails have resulted in deaths,” the National Park Service said. “Loose sand or pebbles on stone are very slippery. Be careful of edges when using cameras or binoculars.”