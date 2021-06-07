Mom charged with posing as teen daughter at Texas school. She says it proved a point

Casey Garcia says she posed as her daughter at a San Elizario, Texas, middle school to prove a point about security and mass shootings. The mom was arrested. Screengrab from Casey Garcia on YouTube.

A Texas mom was arrested after posing as her teenage daughter at school “to prove a point” about security and mass shootings.

Casey Garcia, 30, posted video last week of herself impersonating her 13-year-old daughter at the middle school in San Elizario, outside of El Paso.

Garcia dyed her hair and tanned her skin to resemble her daughter. She’s 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds, according to jail records.

“OK, I’ll talk to you guys once I’m inside,” Garcia said in the video, wearing her daughter’s yellow hoodie and black face mask. “Do I look like a seventh grader? No? Cool. Awesome.”

Garcia can be seen walking the halls, attending classes and eating lunch with her mask off.

“I’ve been here all day, face to face with teachers,” Garcia said quietly as she ate.

In another video, Garcia said she checked into school with her daughter’s identification number and wasn’t caught until the final class when a teacher confronted her.

Garcia was arrested Friday on charges on criminal trespass and tampering with government records.

“While there was a breach in security by an individual associated as a parent with the school … we want to assure you that our security measures are being reviewed and evaluated,” San Elizario school district Superintendent Jeannie Meza-Chavez told KTSM in a statement.

Garcia posted a video to explain her decision to pose as her daughter and described it as a “social experiment.”

“I’m telling you right now we need better security at our schools,” Garcia said. “This is what I tried to prove. I don’t mean to be curt, but I kind of feel like I proved it.”

She said she wanted to “create a positive change” by raising awareness about the need to stricter protocols, including metal detectors and banning backpacks, to prevent shootings at schools.

“At the end of the day, this is about our children and the safety of our children,” Garcia said. “That’s all I’m trying to do — is prevent another mass shooting at least in our schools. If I can just do that with metal detectors, then all of this was worth it and all the hate comments were worth it.”