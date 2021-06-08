Daughter tries hiding mom’s death by burying her in backyard, Georgia cops say

A Georgia woman was arrested and charged after her mother’s remains were found in a fresh grave behind their Augusta home, police said. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A Georgia woman faces charges after authorities said they discovered her mother’s remains buried in a fresh grave in their backyard.

Melissa Lockhart, 43, was arrested after calls about a “suspicious situation” brought police to her Augusta home on Thursday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find Lockhart inside with multiple injuries to her body.

While on scene, police said they also noticed a grave had been recently dug behind the home, WFXG reported.

Lockhart was taken to a hospital and treated for a broken knee, according to WRDW. She was later questioned by police, according to authorities, and identified the buried body as that of her 67-year-old mother, Miriam Lockhart.

Melissa Lockhart told police that her mother had died in bed a few days earlier, according to an incident report obtained by WJBF. She allegedly said she didn’t call the police because she did not want an autopsy to be performed.

Melissa Lockhart and her mother shared the home, WJBF reported, and records show police had been called there before.

Richmond County deputies said they responded to the home in February after receiving reports of a woman having breathing issues, WJBF reported. While there, Miriam Lockhart told police she was afraid her daughter might “hurt or kill her,” according to a police incident report.

Melissa Lockhart was jailed Thursday on charges of concealing the death of another, the sheriff’s office said. Her mother’s body has since been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

Authorities have released few other details about the investigation.