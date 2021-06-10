6-year-old shot by neighbor after he finds boy outside his home, Michigan police say

A 6-year-old boy was shot by his neighbor Sunday in Michigan, cops say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A prosecuting attorney in Michigan is seeking to return to jail a man accused of shooting his 6-year-old neighbor.

The boy was allegedly shot by 29-year-old Ryan Le-Nguyen, who was jailed on a charge of assault with intent to murder, MLive.com reported. The shooting occurred Sunday in the eastern Michigan township of Ypsilanti.

Eli Savit, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor, said “the boy was playing on the sidewalk in front of his neighbor’s home” when the neighbor shot him through his window. The bullet struck the boy in his arm and the prosecutor said he “will be all right.”

The shooting happened after Le-Nguyen heard commotion outside and told the 6-year-old and other children to leave, MLive.com reported.

The boy’s father told FOX 2 that Le-Nguyen first approached his son with a sledgehammer when the boy went to retrieve his bicycle from in front of the neighbor’s home.

Surveillance footage obtained by FOX 2 shows the child yell out in pain after a gunshot is heard. Another child screams for help when he notices the 6-year-old bleeding from his arm.

Le-Nguyen was released on jail Tuesday on a $10,000 bond. The boy’s father, Arnold Daniel, told FOX 2 he is “trying to figure out how he got a bond so low for trying to kill my kid.”

Savit also questioned the bond Le-Nguyen was given. He said the prosecutors “recommended significantly more stringent conditions on bond.”

“We have filed an immediate emergency motion seeking to cancel the defendant’s bond, to return him to custody and to have a new bond hearing at which we can once again advocate for stringent conditions that we believe ensure public safety,” Savit said.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, The Detroit News reported.