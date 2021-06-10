Mansion buyer rejected the rooftop pot garden but kept Kobe-themed court in $44M deal

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The face of luxury Los Angeles real estate has changed considerably over the years thanks to developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati, who started constructing opulent mansions complete with cannabis lounges a few years back, Civilized reported.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

However, one of his creations – a 50,000-square-foot estate marketed as one of his marijuana mansions – has sold for $44 million, minus the rooftop pot paradise, the New York Post reported.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“[The buyer] did not want it so it was removed prior to closing,” a representative told The Post.

Pool Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home, nicknamed “The Brentwood Oasis,” sold to hedge-fund executive Jeffrey Feinberg, a “longtime” sports fan, according to Forbes. It’s a good thing since the estate comes with a Kobe Bryant-themed basketball court.

Kobe Bryant themed court Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Because it has anything and everything you can dream of, it’s gated for the ultimate privacy,” Nosrati, referred to as the “King of Brentwood Development,” said to Forbes. “I named it Oasis because you feel like you are on vacation everyday. I took inspiration from a resort and made it into a residential masterpiece.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

Other fabulous features of the seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half plus bath compound include three rooftop decks, a TV wall, gym, three-hole putting green, indoor and outdoor pools, a sports-simulator room, 10-car showroom, bar, hair salon and a 1,000-gallon aquarium, according to Forbes.

Theater Screen grab from Realtor.com

Feinberg had fallen in love with the sports aspects of the home, but wanted to nix the rooftop garden that held several pot plants, the Wall Street Journal reported. He then requested to Nosrati before closing that the plants be exchanged for carrots and cucumbers.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com