Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith lists Virginia mansion for $6.7 million. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Former quarterback Alex Smith, who spent 16 seasons in the National Football League, has listed his elegant McLean, Virginia mansion on the market for $6.75 million.

The home is 6,340 square feet with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms was featured on “NFL Digital Diaries” after Smith signed with the Washington Football Team in 2018.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Located on one of McLean’s premier streets this two acre homesite is surrounded by treed views and backs to parkland,” the listing on Realtor.com said. “Dramatic design elements throughout include a floating glass staircase, floor to ceiling windows, waterworks fixtures, designer lighting, impeccable stone detail through out.

Living room, kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

The open floor plan flows from the high-end Chef’s kitchen to the living area and dining area ideal for large scale entertaining and resort living. Dramatic climate controlled wine cellar.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The primary suite resides on the main level and comes with an elegant primary bathroom and each of the other four bedrooms come with their own bathroom. Outside has a large swimming pool, outdoor fireplace and shower.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

Smith made a name for himself when he led the 2011 San Francisco 49ers to their first NFC West division title since 2002. He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, where he helped lead the team to four playoffs runs. After being traded to Washington in 2018 Smith suffered a severe compound fracture to his tibia and fibula during a game against the Houston Texans. He ended up developing necrotizing fasciitis, which almost cost him his life.

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) prepares to throw against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, FIle) Rich Schultz AP

Smith was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2020 and retired in April. He is considering a career as a sports broadcaster, media outlets report.