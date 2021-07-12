Man booted for being too drunk slams truck into bar and opens fire, Georgia cops say

A man accused of intentionally crashing his truck into a packed bar after getting booted for being too drunk is in jail, Georgia authorities say.

Several people were injured Saturday when Eduardo Morales, 34, opened fire at 278 South before plowing his black Dodge Ram 2500 into the front of the building, according to the Hiram Police Department. At least one bargoer was grazed by a bullet and another was struck by the large pickup.

Police said Morales was intoxicated and had been asked to leave the bar in Hiram, a city about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta. He returned minutes after leaving and began spraying bullets into the restaurant through a window of his truck, officials said.

Crazy images sent in After a man in Paulding Co. was kicked out a bar then fired shots into the building filled with people. He then drove his dodge truck into the building before trying to reload his gun. Those inside the bar detained the man until police came.@FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/fq95A5h5LT — Eric Perry (@Ericperrytv) July 11, 2021

After emptying the clip, that’s when authorities said Morales rammed his vehicle into the restaurant’s front doors. The truck got stuck while he was trying to back out, police said, and he was attempting to reload his weapon before several Good Samaritans stepped in to stop him.

Owners of 278 South said they’re “devastated” by Saturday’s incident and offered prayers to everyone involved.

“We like to believe most people are good….and it showed last night,” the owners wrote in a statement posted to the bar’s Facebook page. “Many are heroes for their bravery and possibly stopping a situation that could have escalated even further. We will forever be grateful for these heroes.”

Among them was bar patron Mauricio “Moe” Puerto, who sprang into action after Morales drove his truck through the front of the building.

“I dove in through the driver’s side window, and when I reached in there, I noticed that he had a pistol,” Puerto told WSB-TV. “He was reloading and putting another magazine in, and I grabbed the wrist where he had the pistol. He was putting up a fight and he wouldn’t let it go.”

Puerto recalled his leg becoming pinned between the wall and truck during his struggle with Morales, the news station reported.

Meanwhile, Yvon Germeus was busy helping those inside the bar who were injured.

“When I saw there were people underneath [the truck], we had to go help,” Germeus said, according to WAGA. “It was more scary to see the people underneath, and when one woman said she couldn’t move I thought she had gotten hit.”

Several people held Morales down until police arrived, authorities wrote on Facebook. He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital before being booked into the Paulding County Jail on aggravated assault and battery charges, WXIA reported.