Watch lightning bolt smite teen’s golf ball in mid-air in incredible video from Texas

A San Antonio, Texas teenager’s golf ball was struck by lightning in mid-air. Screengrab from Instragram post by Topgolf.

There’s an array of hazards to worry about in golf: sand traps, ponds and creeks, and depending on where you’re playing, sometimes rattlesnakes and alligators.

When thunderstorms approach, lightning moves to the front of the list.

A Texas teenager was hitting balls at a Topgolf in San Antonio recently when a bolt of lightning zig-zagged across the sky and struck his 88-mph ball in mid-air, video shared on social media by Topgolf shows.

“You sure that golfer wasn’t Thor?” one commenter asked.

“I feel like this is better than getting a hole in one,” said another.

Tomas Gomez, 18, was hanging out at the multi-level driving range-entertainment venue with friends when storm clouds rolled in, he told KSAT. Seeing the weather was turning bad, the group was about to leave. But Gomez wanted to take one last shot.

He asked his friend to record, KSAT reported.

Gomez positioned himself before the ball, lined up his driver and swung, video shows. Almost immediately after he swings, a blinding bolt shoots down from above, striking the ball.

Gomez turns and runs, video shows.

“I heard the thunder and my instinct was to run... It was all a blur,” Gomez told the TV station. “It could have hit me... it could have hit any of us. It was actually pretty scary after I was thinking about it for a while.”

Nobody was hurt, according to Topgolf.