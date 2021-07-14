Watch how bear with a chicken feeder stuck on its head finally was freed in Colorado

A thin bear was wandering through Colorado with a bucket on its head for at least a week, wildlife officials said.

The bear was first spotted with a 10-pound hanging chicken feeder on its head on July 6, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said. It was found exploring the foothills near Boulder.

There is a bear in the foothills west of #Boulder that has this chicken feeder stuck around its head and neck. If you see it, please call 303-291-7227. Wildlife officers would like to remove that bucket. pic.twitter.com/yMqMcwInH6 — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 8, 2021

“That bucket had been on its head for at least one week before wildlife officers were able to free her of it,” officials said Tuesday on Twitter.

Wildlife officials found the bear climbing a tree and tranquilized it. Once it was safe, officials cut through the bucket to help the bear break free.

The bear likely couldn’t eat or drink while the bucket was stuck on its head.

“The bear was a little thin for a yearling at this time of year, but otherwise in good body condition when released,” officials said.

Wildlife officers in #Boulder safely tranquilized this bear & removed the chicken feeder that had been stuck on her head. The bear was a little thin for a yearling at this time of year, but otherwise in good body condition when released. pic.twitter.com/vWfJmiHS1f — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 14, 2021

It’s not the first time an animal has gotten itself trapped in a chicken feeder bucket. In November, a fawn was stuck in a similar bucket before Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials helped it break loose.

Colorado’s bear population is increasingly sharing space with people, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Bears will often explore for any food possible sources.

“Bears will work hard to get the calories they need, and can easily damage property, vehicles, and homes,” wildlife officials said. “Bears that become aggressive in their pursuit of an easy meal must often be destroyed.”

People should “be responsible” about trash and bird feeders. Wildlife officials recommend only using bird feeders when bears are hibernating.