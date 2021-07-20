Is In-N-Out selling ‘secret’ chicken sandwich seen on TikTok? Here’s what company says

In-N-Out Burger said there is no “secret” chicken sandwich menu item and that the viral TikTok videos were created as a prank or to “attract online attention.” AP

Sorry, chicken sandwich lovers. Despite what appeared to be an In-N-Out “secret” menu item featured on viral TikTok videos turned out to be a hoax.

A video posted July 10 on TikTok by one user shows him ordering a chicken sandwich from the “secret menu” and cutting to a shot of the sandwich.

“Wow, it does exist,” he said in the video, who has been viewed more than 3.5 million times as of July 20.

Another TikTok video features a customer ordering from a “secret menu” before showing a chicken sandwich. Neither video shows In-N-Out staff preparing a chicken sandwich or a receipt of the menu item.

In a statement to McClatchy News, In-N-Out Burger said the videos showcasing a “secret” chicken sandwich or chicken burger “are not accurate” and “were likely created as a prank, or to attract online attention.”

“Since 1948, we’ve served only the freshest, highest quality hamburgers, French fries and beverages. We remain committed to serving just those menu items in order to allow us to keep our intense focus on the quality of the products we serve,” the statement continues.

In-N-Out’s actual “not-so-secret menu” includes “animal-style burgers cooked in mustard with grilled onions, grilled cheese sandwiches, “protein-style” burgers wrapped in lettuce instead of a bun and double-, triple- and quadruple-meat burgers.