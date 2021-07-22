Four brands of organic carrots recalled nationwide. They might have salmonella

Internal testing at Grimmway Farms told the company that several lots of organic carrots might be contaminated with salmonella, igniting a recall on Wednesday.

And it might just be the first of several recalls involving organic carrots.

As far as the carrots you might have bought in stores, this recall yanked carrots sold under the Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic and O Organics brands in addition to Grimmway Farms’ own brand. All the retail products recalled have a nine-character lot code beginning with 195, 196 or 197 and ending in BF or SP.

Grimmway’s national recall notice, posted both on its website and the FDA’s, says that besides the recalled carrots sold at retail stores, it also recalled carrots that went to food manufacturers and food service distributors. Don’t be surprised if you see ripple recalls of food products that used those carrots.

By the CDC’s count, salmonella strikes 1.35 million Americans each year, hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420. Most at risk for the worst effects are senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Most people get fever, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea for four to seven days.

Here’s what’s been recalled from the retail shelves:

▪ Bunny Luv, Organic Cut and Peeled Baby Carrots, 1-pound bag, best by dates Aug. 17, 2021, and Aug. 20, 2021.

▪ Bunny Luv, Organic Premium Petite Carrots, 3-pound bag, best by Aug. 15, 2021.

▪ Cal-Organic, Organic Petite Carrots, 12-ounce bag, best by date Aug. 15, 2021.

▪ O Organics, Organic Cut and Peeled Baby Carrots, 1-pound bag, best by date Aug. 15, 2021.

▪ O Organics, Organic Baby Rainbow Carrots, 12-ounce bag, best by dates Aug. 13, 2021 and Aug. 14, 2021.

▪ Grimmway Farms, Shredded Carrots, 10-ounce bag, best by date Aug. 9, 2021.

Customers with the recalled carrots can either throw them in the garbage or return them to the store of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions can call Grimmway at 800-301-3101, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.