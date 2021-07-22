$20 concert tickets available for dozens of big acts through Live Nation. What to know

The Jonas Brothers are among the acts you can see for $20 through a new Live Nation deal. Facebook

Concerts are back, and Live Nation wants to ensure you’re there for some of the biggest shows of the year — with a new deal.

The entertainment company is offering $20 all-in tickets beginning next week for its 40-plus outdoor amphitheaters across the country. The price includes taxes and extra fees, Live Nation side.

Acts you can see for $20 include Maroon 5, KISS, Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Jonas Brothers, Luke Bryan, Lil Baby and Pitbull — and there’s many more.

A list of Live Nation’s venues can be found on their website.

The tickets will be available beginning at 12 p.m. EDT Wednesday at LiveNation.com but are only through Aug. 1.

“We can’t wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most,” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement.

Participating artists for Return to Live concerts promotion

311

3 Doors Down

Alanis Morissette

Alice Cooper

Brad Paisley

Brett Eldredge

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Coheed and Cambria

Dierks Bentley

Florida Georgia Line

Daryl Hall & John Oates

Jason Aldean

Jonas Brothers

Judas Priest

Kings of Leon

KISS

KORN

Lady A

Lil Baby

Lindsey Stirling

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Maroon 5

Megadeth

NF

Pitbull

Primus

Rise Against

Rod Wave

Slip Knot

The Black Crowes

The Doobie Brothers

Thomas Rhett

Trippie Redd

Zac Brown Band