Abandoned mansion of Osama bin Laden’s brother lists for $28 million in California

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

For the first time in decades, the mansion of Ibrahim bin Laden, the brother of Osama bin Laden, has hit the real estate market for $28 million in the prestigious Bel Air neighborhood in Los Angeles.

According to Dirt, the owner hadn’t lived in the 7,106-square-foot estate since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Bin Laden divorced (wife Christine Hartunian) Sinay in the early ’90s but continued living in Bel Air until 2001, splitting his time between Los Angeles and Jeddah,” Dirt reported. “After the September 11 attacks, which occurred while he was vacationing abroad, Bin Laden reportedly never returned to the U.S., fearful of the notoriety his last name would bring.”

Despite looking majorly run-down, the seven bedroom, five bathroom home is in a prime location — right down the street from the Bel Air Hotel, the listing on Realtor.com said.

Supposedly, there was a time where the house wasn’t exactly abandoned in 2010, when the Daily Star reported that the home was being used as a shooting location for pornographic movies.

Ibrahim bin Laden is the older half-brother of Osama bin Laden, the terrorist extremist who planned the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and was killed in a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in May 2011. Ibrahim bin Laden purchased the home in the early 1980s where he lived with Sinay and daughter Sibba Hartunian, according to “The Bin Ladens: An Arabian Family in the American Century.”