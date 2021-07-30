Swarming bees kill man after 100-pound hive is found near home, Arizona officials say

A beekeeper removed swarming bees from a home in Marana, Arizona, after it killed one person and injured five others on July 29, 2021. Photo courtesy of Northwest Fire District.

Swarming bees from a massive hive in Arizona left one man dead and others with “hundreds” of stings, according to fire officials in the small town of Marana.

Fire officials responded to a home where an estimated 100-pound bee hive hung from a nearby tree on Thursday, Northwest Fire District said.

Three people were rushed to the hospital after getting “stung hundreds of times.” One man died as a result of the bee stings, the agency said.

It is unclear what type of bees were swarming.

Three firefighters also were stung by bees — one got stung about 60 times. One firefighter was also taken to the hospital and later released, officials said.

Beekeepers “killed most of the bees” but Marana Police Department warned the community in a Facebook post to watch out for another attack.

“Although the area is much safer, there are still some lingering bees. Please continue to use caution while in the area,” the agency said. “Several people were injured and one person has passed away due to their injuries.”

The name of the man who died was not released by police or fire officials.

Marana is a small town 22 miles northwest of Tucson.