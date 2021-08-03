Otter attacks 12-year-old boy floating in Montana river, wildlife officials say

River otters are shown at Tippecanoe River State park near Battle Ground, Indiana, in 2009. An otter attacked a 12-year-old boy floating on an inner tube Friday in the Big Hole River, Montana officials say. He was not seriously hurt.. Indiana Department of Natural Resources

Two boys drifting down a Montana river on inner tubes Friday encountered an unusually hostile otter, wildlife officials say.

The otter attacked a 12-year-old boy, who was not seriously hurt, on the Big Hole River, according to a statement from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Adults camping nearby drove the otter away.

Otter attacks on people are rare but can happen when they are protecting their young, wildlife officials said.

“They give birth to their young in April and can later be seen with their young in the water during the summer,” the statement said.

Signs warning of possible danger have been posted on the river, but no further actions are planned. Officials warned people to keep their distance from wildlife.

